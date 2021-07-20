Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.85

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.85 and last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 15877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

