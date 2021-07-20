Genuine Parts (GPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Genuine Parts to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.63 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 369.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

