Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,564 Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paya were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Paya by 1,507.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paya by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 745,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 184,196 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,970,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paya during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

PAYA stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

