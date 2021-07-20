Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 32,279 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Conn’s worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Conn’s by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 80,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 5,000 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,229.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth S. Campbell Trust A acquired 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $156,120.80. Insiders have sold 136,188 shares of company stock valued at $7,939,528 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

