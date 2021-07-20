Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 613.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of 908 Devices worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

NASDAQ MASS opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.79 million and a PE ratio of -25.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.79. 908 Devices Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.71 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MASS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total value of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,814 shares of company stock worth $2,430,196. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.