Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearfield by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. 35.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

CLFD stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.