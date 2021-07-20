Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of AerCap worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,538,000 after buying an additional 252,828 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at $4,611,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AerCap by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AER opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

