George Weston (TSE:WN) Sets New 52-Week High at $124.90

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$124.90 and last traded at C$124.90, with a volume of 3680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$124.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.17. The firm has a market cap of C$18.91 billion and a PE ratio of 70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.40 billion. Research analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$963,561.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,251,068.70.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

