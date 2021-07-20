GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GHRS opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. GH Research has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

