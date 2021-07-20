Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 960,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 255.6 days.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Gibson Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins downgraded Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

