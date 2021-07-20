Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 690,200 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 960,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 255.6 days.
OTCMKTS GBNXF traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $17.93. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $21.96.
Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 2.02%.
Gibson Energy Company Profile
Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
