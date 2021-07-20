Gitcoin (GTC) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $76.84 million and $26.96 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.41 or 0.00018152 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00046316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.60 or 0.00749923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.