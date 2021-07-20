Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,468 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $28,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total transaction of $1,648,197.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,795.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $216.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.10. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.22 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

