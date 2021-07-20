Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 231.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 482,319 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.09% of PPL worth $19,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 44.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPL. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.