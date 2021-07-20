Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 78,262 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,262 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.72% of Diodes worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes stock opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.43. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $305,885.18. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $146,859.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,103. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

