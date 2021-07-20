Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Short Interest Update

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. 30,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,548. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $397.55 million, a P/E ratio of 889.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.57.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $9.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $531,196.00. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $95,907.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,855,968 shares in the company, valued at $30,437,875.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,483 shares of company stock worth $203,161. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 53.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

