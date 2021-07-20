GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,768 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of GoDaddy worth $44,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 238.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $55,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. The firm had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

