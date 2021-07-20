Gold Poker (GPKR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $12,491.64 and approximately $11.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00143902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00093662 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,705.15 or 1.00082061 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

