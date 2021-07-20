Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) rose 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 3,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 196,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.08.

GDEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $1,209,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 22,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

