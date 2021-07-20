Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,100 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NYSE:TUP opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $942.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.05.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tupperware Brands news, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.91 per share, with a total value of $39,961.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 147,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,979,962.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,885 shares of company stock worth $291,761. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

