Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $15.49 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,677 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Bank OZK worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mark Stevens bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bank OZK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Bank OZK by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.15. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

