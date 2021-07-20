Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $16.48 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903,823 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Alkermes worth $16,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Insiders have sold 529,609 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,656 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

