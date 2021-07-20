Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 102,274 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $16,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of CMP opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.19%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

