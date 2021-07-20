Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 460,790 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 232.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 460,790 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Xerox worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

XRX opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.