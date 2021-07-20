Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $16,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $6,264,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Omnicell by 20.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth $344,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Omnicell by 613.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

