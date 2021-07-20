Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,963 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at $815,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.96. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $42.15 and a 12 month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

