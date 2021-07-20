Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC raised its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SYNNEX by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,752,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SYNNEX by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,854. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNX shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

NYSE SNX opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.96. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

