Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 57,223 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,468 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,223 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.