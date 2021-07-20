Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 28,371 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 60.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,371 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 20.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 464,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,830,000 after buying an additional 78,244 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 629,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 52.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 909,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,457,000 after purchasing an additional 313,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPG opened at $117.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 61.47%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

