Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 38,917 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,917 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after purchasing an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 879,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total transaction of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.02. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

