Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. 35,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,968. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 18.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $754.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

