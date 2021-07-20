Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 93,668 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,668 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.34% of New Relic worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in New Relic by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,192 shares of company stock worth $4,392,366. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

