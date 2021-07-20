Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $12.73 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.08% of MongoDB worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,286.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 222,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $3,448,632.99. Insiders have sold 469,160 shares of company stock valued at $81,827,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

MDB stock opened at $337.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.76. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.27 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

