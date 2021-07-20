Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.75 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,243 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,962,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.19.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

