Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 17,374 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.