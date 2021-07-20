Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,641 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Principal Financial Group worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 15,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $1,035,589.05. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

