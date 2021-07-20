Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 14,607 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $7,158,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $451.71.

Shares of DPZ opened at $478.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $449.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $491.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

