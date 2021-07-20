Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Sold by Greenlight Capital Inc.

Greenlight Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,418,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,700,000 shares during the quarter. Green Brick Partners comprises about 27.5% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 34.33% of Green Brick Partners worth $395,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 71,047 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GRBK. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.60. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.