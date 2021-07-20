Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Greif news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $31,636.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Greif by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth $15,118,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Greif has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

