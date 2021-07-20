Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 284,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,066. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,131,630 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,689 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,564,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 27.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 251,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

