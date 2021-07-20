Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Stake Lessened by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 20,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after acquiring an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,148,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

GPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $161.71 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $176.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 22.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.31%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,013.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

