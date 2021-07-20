Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th.

NYSE ASR opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $95.80 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

