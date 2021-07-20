Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE GCG.A traded up C$0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.95. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$20.69 and a 1-year high of C$33.67.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

