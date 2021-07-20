Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the June 15th total of 489,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 277,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Guardion Health Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Guardion Health Sciences stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,604. Guardion Health Sciences has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.09.

Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 473.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.