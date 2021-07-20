Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 902.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,336 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

ELP stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.