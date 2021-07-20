Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after buying an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 471.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 135,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.70.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

