GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 760,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 619,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 219.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition by 837.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXGX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 1,084,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.09. GX Acquisition has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

