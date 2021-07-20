Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Short Interest Down 30.9% in June

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 446,700 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 646,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 212.7 days.

HMCTF remained flat at $$3.59 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

