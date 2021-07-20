Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

HAL opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

