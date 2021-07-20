Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.36, but opened at $19.90. Halliburton shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 95,815 shares trading hands.

The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.69.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Halliburton by 42.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Halliburton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

