Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,119 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

HAL stock opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

